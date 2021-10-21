Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.05 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.