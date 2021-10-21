Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

