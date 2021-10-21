Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

