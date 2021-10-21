Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

