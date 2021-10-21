Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,161 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

