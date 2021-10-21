Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

