Tokenomy Price Reaches $0.0947 on Top Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 42.9% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

