Toko Token (TKO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.18 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Toko Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Toko Token has a total market cap of $215.81 million and $33.18 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toko Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toko Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toko Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toko Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toko Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toko Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.