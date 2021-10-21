TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $337,087.12 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $337,087.12 and approximately $10,135.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001320 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

