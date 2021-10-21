TOP Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $547,807.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

