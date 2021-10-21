TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of TopBuild worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $228.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.