TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $292.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $271.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $228.04 on Thursday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

