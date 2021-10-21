Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Topcon stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Topcon has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.73 million. Topcon had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

