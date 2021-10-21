Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $12.52. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 35,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

