Tornado Market Capitalization Hits $440,127.20 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $440,127.20 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $73.35 or 0.00116752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

