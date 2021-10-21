Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,337.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

