TotemFi (TOTM) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $11,466.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

