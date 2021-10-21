Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Trading Down 13.4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) was down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 401,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 252,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$389.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

