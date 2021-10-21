TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: NRDY):
- 10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.