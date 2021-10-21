TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: NRDY):

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

