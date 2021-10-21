Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

TSCO traded up $9.37 on Thursday, hitting $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.65.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

