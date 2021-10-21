Traders Buy Large Volume of NiSource Put Options (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,615 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 276 put options.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.91 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

