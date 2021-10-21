Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,297% compared to the average volume of 1,093 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of IMAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

