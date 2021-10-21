Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post $140.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Traeger has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Traeger stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.