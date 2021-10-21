Tranchess Tops One Day Volume of $34.90 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $189.18 million and $34.90 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00009698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,068.13 or 1.00050540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00050525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00688609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,947,242 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

