TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

TSE TA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,803. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.2198417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

