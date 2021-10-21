Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.22

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.22 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 111.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

