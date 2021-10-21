Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0019 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $161,849.39 and $1,834.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

