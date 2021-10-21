Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.22

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.22 and traded as low as C$19.78. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 661 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

