TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.56.

TDG stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $650.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

