Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TVTX opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travere Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 419.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

