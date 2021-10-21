Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 6.6%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 15,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 224,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

