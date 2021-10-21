Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

