Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

