Tricon Residential Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
