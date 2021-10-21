Tricon Residential Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.