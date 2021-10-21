Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.40. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.