TriMas (TRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $33.46 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.