Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,719 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

