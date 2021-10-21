Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Trip.com Group worth $66,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

