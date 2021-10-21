TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

