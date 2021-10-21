Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 221 ($2.89). 8,159,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,781. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

