Trittium (TRTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,588.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Trittium has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $41,588.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trittium has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

