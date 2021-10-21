Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

