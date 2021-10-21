Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $112.38

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.38, but opened at $102.95. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $105.78, with a volume of 2,911 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

