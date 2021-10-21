TRON (TRX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and $1.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

