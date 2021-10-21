TrueFi Market Cap Tops $319.69 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $319.69 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

