Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $2,345,934.25 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 85,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,493,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

