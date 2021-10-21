Truist Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $98.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CMA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. Comerica has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

