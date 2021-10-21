Truist Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

