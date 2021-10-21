Truist Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.