Truist Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $490.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.18.

ANTM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $425.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

